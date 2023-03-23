Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,332 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.