Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 2.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

