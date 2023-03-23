iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $239.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

