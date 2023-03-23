Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Down 3.3 %

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

