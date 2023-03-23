Joule Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

