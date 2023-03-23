Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 573 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Visa by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $101,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

