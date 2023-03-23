FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.