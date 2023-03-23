Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 131,251 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,251 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.