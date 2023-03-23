Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

