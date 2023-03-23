Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

