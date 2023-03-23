Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

