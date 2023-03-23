Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

