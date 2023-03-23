Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.