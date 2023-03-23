Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.16, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

