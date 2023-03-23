Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

