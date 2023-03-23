Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

