1,438 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.