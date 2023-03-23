Zhang Financial LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.