Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,263 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

