Zhang Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $554.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

