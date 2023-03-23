Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

