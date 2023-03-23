Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $211.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

