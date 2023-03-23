Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

