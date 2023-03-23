Zhang Financial LLC Invests $242,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

