iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $87.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

