Keel Point LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 145,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,268 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.38 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

