Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $179.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

