Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

