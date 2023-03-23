Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

