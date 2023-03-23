Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

