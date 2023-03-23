The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

