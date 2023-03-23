Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.