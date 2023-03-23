Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.