NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 4.9 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NKE stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

