Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 853 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

OXY stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

