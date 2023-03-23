AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Up 16.4% After Analyst Upgrade

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00. The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.56. 272,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 40,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

