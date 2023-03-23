Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $853,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 770.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 57,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

