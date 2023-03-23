Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 556.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

