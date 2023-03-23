The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

