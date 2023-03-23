Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 7,788 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

