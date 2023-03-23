Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 7,788 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.