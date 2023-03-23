GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 887,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,318,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on GME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GameStop Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.