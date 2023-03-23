GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 887,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,318,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.