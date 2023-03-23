Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

