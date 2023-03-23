Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.2 %

CAT opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

