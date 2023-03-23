Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

