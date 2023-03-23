Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $414.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.95 and a 200-day moving average of $403.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

