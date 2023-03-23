Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

