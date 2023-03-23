Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.60 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

