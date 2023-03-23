Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

