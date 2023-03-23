Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

